AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIL opened at $4.50 on Monday. AgileThought has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AgileThought will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AgileThought in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in AgileThought by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AgileThought during the first quarter worth $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AgileThought during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AgileThought during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

