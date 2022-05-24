Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe decreased their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.75.
ADSK opened at $183.51 on Monday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $173.90 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.02.
In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Autodesk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
