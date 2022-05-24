Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe decreased their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.75.

ADSK opened at $183.51 on Monday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $173.90 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.02.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Autodesk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

