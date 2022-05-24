Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $1.50 on Monday. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 111.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 668.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

