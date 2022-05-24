Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Lowered to “Neutral” at KGI Securities

KGI Securities cut shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $442.88.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $272.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.20. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $263.20 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

