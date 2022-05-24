Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Citigroup

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $109.93 on Monday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.58 and its 200 day moving average is $135.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

