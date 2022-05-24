Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Piper Sandler

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARVN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Europe decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.40. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $108.46.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,177 in the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $50,546,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 238.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 340,242 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $23,595,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth $18,193,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

