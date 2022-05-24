Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target Cut to $4.75

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HSBC from $7.50 to $4.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.40 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.90 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $4.76 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.84.
Shares of GRAB opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $13.29.
Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
