Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

AMBC opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

