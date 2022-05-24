Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $3.59 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $29,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 46.6% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 578,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 183,879 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 84.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

