Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.00.

Applied Materials stock opened at $109.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

