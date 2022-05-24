Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Barclays

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $119.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROST. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.73.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $78.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,989,000 after acquiring an additional 183,649 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

