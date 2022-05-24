Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQ. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Equillium stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. Equillium has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $97.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78.

Equillium ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Equillium will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

