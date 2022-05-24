Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synlogic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.88.

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $1.21 on Monday. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $85.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 3,067.42% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,333,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 192,033 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

