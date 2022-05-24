Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $4.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $249.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.67. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $32,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,546,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $66,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,606,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,615.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,688 shares of company stock valued at $135,597 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after buying an additional 382,198 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $2,715,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $81,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

