Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AZTA. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

AZTA stock opened at $70.77 on Monday. Azenta has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a net margin of 301.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

