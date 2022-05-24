FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTC Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital downgraded FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $3.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $394.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 28,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $145,798.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 691,217 shares of company stock worth $2,729,545 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth $413,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth $617,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the third quarter worth $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FTC Solar by 871.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 275,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

