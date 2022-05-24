Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut Covetrus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Covetrus currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.14.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $19.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.66 and a beta of 1.98. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

