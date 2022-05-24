Morgan Stanley Cuts Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $52.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.89 on Monday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exelon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth $1,086,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 31.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after acquiring an additional 61,938 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

