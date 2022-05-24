GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GOVX opened at $2.32 on Monday. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.88.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 5,443.98% and a negative return on equity of 146.19%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.
GeoVax Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GeoVax Labs (GOVX)
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.