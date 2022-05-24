MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of MGEE opened at $80.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78. MGE Energy has a one year low of $69.23 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MGE Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,910,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MGE Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,234,000 after purchasing an additional 132,622 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MGE Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,172,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,069,000 after purchasing an additional 186,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MGE Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,448,000 after purchasing an additional 133,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MGE Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.