Wix.com’s (WIX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $66.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average of $116.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.56. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $309.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $1.03. The business had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Wix.com by 314.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,817,000 after purchasing an additional 943,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,349,000 after buying an additional 637,351 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4,365.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after buying an additional 599,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 15.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after buying an additional 519,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

