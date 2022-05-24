First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

FNLC opened at $28.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $315.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 15.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

