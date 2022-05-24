Morgan Stanley Trims Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Target Price to $222.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $222.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.67.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $204.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $192.99 and a 1 year high of $265.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 39.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total transaction of $299,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,726,704.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $729,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,046 over the last ninety days. 12.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

