DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

BOOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DMC Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $508.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $162,506. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

