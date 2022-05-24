DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.
BOOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DMC Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.
Shares of BOOM stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $508.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36.
In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $162,506. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DMC Global (Get Rating)
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.
