Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $3.46 on Monday. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 5.35.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

