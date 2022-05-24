First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FBMS. DA Davidson lowered their target price on First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

FBMS opened at $29.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $651.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $42.89.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 30.15%. Research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $655,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

