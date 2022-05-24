City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $80.50 on Monday. City has a one year low of $71.61 and a one year high of $86.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.56.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,947 shares in the company, valued at $795,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $147,241.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,970.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of City by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of City by 89.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of City by 130.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 14.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of City by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

