Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.60.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $11.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.09. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,119,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54,590.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 56,228 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

