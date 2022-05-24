Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ebix from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $29.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.47. Ebix has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix in the third quarter valued at about $1,187,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 346,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 91,925 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,429,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

