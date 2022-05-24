Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. FIX reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.96.
Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $1.48 on Monday. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $84.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 72.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,418 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $3,520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 399,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after buying an additional 282,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 604.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.
About Homology Medicines (Get Rating)
Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.
