Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. FIX reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $1.48 on Monday. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $84.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $2.10. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.48% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 72.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,418 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $3,520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 399,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after buying an additional 282,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 604.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

