Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $8,684,000. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $6,146,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after buying an additional 190,580 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 668.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 125,600 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,962,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a market cap of $803.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.23. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIRM. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.