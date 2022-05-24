National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

National Health Investors stock opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 23.40 and a quick ratio of 23.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.97.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.65%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

