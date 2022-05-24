Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 210,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

NYSE OC opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.13. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $109.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Owens Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.