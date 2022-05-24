Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,304 Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 698,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

CMU stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.0153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (Get Rating)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

