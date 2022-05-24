Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Global X Social Media ETF worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Global X Social Media ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in Global X Social Media ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Global X Social Media ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Global X Social Media ETF by 965.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOCL opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15. Global X Social Media ETF has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $72.64.

