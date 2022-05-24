Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,281 Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,673 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PHT opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

