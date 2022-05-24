Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $4,854,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,503.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPC stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 28.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

