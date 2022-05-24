Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,714 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $32,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $603.69.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer stock opened at $331.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.10. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.