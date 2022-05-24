Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,973,000 after acquiring an additional 230,696 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,815,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,420,000 after buying an additional 13,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,537,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,476,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,374 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPT stock opened at $140.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.