Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 521 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,750,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

