Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,566 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 21.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE SBR opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $35.08 and a 12 month high of $70.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.604 per share. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

