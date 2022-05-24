Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Koninklijke Philips worth $32,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,565 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,679,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 230,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 16.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after acquiring an additional 85,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.23) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €29.20 ($31.06) to €26.50 ($28.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of PHG opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

