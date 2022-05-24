Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 15,298 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,597,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,158,000 after acquiring an additional 766,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,603,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,776,000 after buying an additional 168,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,369,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after buying an additional 288,752 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,709,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,010,000 after buying an additional 363,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,927,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,694,000 after buying an additional 605,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPK. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

