Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,534 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $294,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,856 over the last three months. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

