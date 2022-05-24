Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,189,471 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,877 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $32,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

TRIP stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

