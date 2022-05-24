Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) CFO Robert L. Winspear Purchases 10,000 Shares

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) CFO Robert L. Winspear purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $15,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BLBX stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Blackboxstocks Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Blackboxstocks Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

