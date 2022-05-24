Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) CFO Robert L. Winspear Purchases 10,000 Shares

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) CFO Robert L. Winspear purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $15,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of BLBX stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Blackboxstocks Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $8.00.
Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Blackboxstocks Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Blackboxstocks (Get Rating)
Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackboxstocks (BLBX)
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.