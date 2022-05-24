London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 9,200 ($115.77) target price on the stock.

LSEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a £103 ($129.61) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($94.38) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £100 ($125.83) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,177.14 ($115.48).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

LSEG opened at GBX 7,320 ($92.11) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.62 billion and a PE ratio of 12.60. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6,230 ($78.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,546 ($107.54). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,823.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,275.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 70 ($0.88) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

In related news, insider David Schwimmer sold 23,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,865 ($98.97), for a total transaction of £1,854,488.35 ($2,333,570.34). Also, insider Kathleen DeRose bought 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($87.23) per share, for a total transaction of £15,250.40 ($19,190.13).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.