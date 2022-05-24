Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) CFO Daniel L. Olivier Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) CFO Daniel L. Olivier acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 345,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,992.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:YELL opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. Yellow Co. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.09.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Yellow’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Yellow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Yellow by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

