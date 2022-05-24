OSB Group (LON:OSB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 755 ($9.50) price target on the stock.

OSB has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.18) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.12) to GBX 790 ($9.94) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 725.40 ($9.13).

OSB stock opened at GBX 522 ($6.57) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 407 ($5.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.66). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 553.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 533.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a GBX 21.10 ($0.27) dividend. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.61), for a total transaction of £907,500 ($1,141,940.35).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

