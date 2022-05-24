Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Director Acquires $16,500.00 in Stock

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) Director Robert Y. Iv Newell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,922.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peraso stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00. Peraso Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peraso had a negative net margin of 92.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Peraso during the 4th quarter worth about $773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peraso by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 118,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.

